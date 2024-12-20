The plight of 100 hostages, including seven American citizens, has escaped the attention of many Americans and those around the world, despite their continued captivity of over a year.

To reconnect the public with this ongoing humanitarian crisis, visionary filmmaker Jonathan Dekel has launched a powerful social experiment in the heart of New York City. The initiative aims to demonstrate how people respond when confronted with the reality of captivity and the profound anguish experienced by 100 families who have endured this tragedy for far too long.

The experiment, captured on film throughout New York City, seeks to revitalize public attention and support for bringing all hostages home.