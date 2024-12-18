Today (Wednesday), female Members of the US House of Representatives and leaders of the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus stood alongside hostage families at a joint press conference on Capitol Hill. Together, they delivered a unified and urgent call for the immediate release of all hostages.

The press conference was initiated by Congresswoman Kat Cammack, in partnership with Congresswomen Emilia Sykes, Monica De La Cruz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Kathy E. Manning. They were joined by Aviva Siegel, a released hostage and wife of American hostage Keith Siegel, as well as Yarden Gonen, sister of female hostage Romi Gonen.

The event underscored the horrific atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the critical need to bring every hostage home. In a strong display of bipartisanship, the leaders sent a powerful, singular message: this is not about politics – it is a humanitarian imperative - one that transcends politics – to reunite families, end the hostages' unimaginable ordeal, and reaffirm the fundamental value of human life. The release of the hostages must be a top priority. Every passing day risks further suffering and loss. Decisive action is needed now to ensure the hostages’ safe return.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack said, “At this moment, 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity under circumstances we cannot even begin to imagine, and seven of those hostages are Americans. My anger and rage at the fact that it has been over a year and these families are still waiting is at a boiling point. Their courage reminds us that we must not rest until every hostage is safely home. The anguish of not knowing their torments is something no family should ever have to endure. The stories of Aviva and Yarden reflect a shared truth: every minute we delay in bringing these hostages home is a minute too long. Time is of the essence; each passing moment diminishes hope and exacerbates fear. We cannot allow politics, bureaucracy, or uncertainty to dictate the fate of our loved ones. We must prioritize their safe return above all else."

Released Hostage Aviva Siegel said, "I was kidnapped with Keith from my house, in our pajamas, and taken into Gaza in such a brutal way. They pushed Keith, broke his ribs, and shot him. We went through so many moments when I thought we were going to die. I'll never forget how they touched the girls. Watching the girls come out and behave like nothing happened after everything they'd been through made me so proud of them. I know I would have wanted to run away. Seeing one of the girls beaten to pieces—• all we wanted was to cry. But we had to pretend. We had to pretend all the time."

"This is a very crucial time now. We need to get them out. Winter is coming, and we need to bring them home before it's too late. I want this world to be a better place. I am going to make this world a better place. But to do that, we need the hostages out now."

Yarden Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen, said, “My sister is a ray of sunshine. She is a light in this very tough world. She has always been proud to be a woman, a sister, a daughter, and a friend. I was proud too, but for the past 439 days, it has been very hard to be a woman in this world. It is incredibly difficult to bear witness to what happened on October 7th—to women, to men—and to see all the videos and footage that Hamas broadcasted live. It is agonizing to hear the stories of the released hostages and their accounts of sexual abuse. And after all this horror, to realize there are still people who deny it happened—people who don’t believe us women—is unbearable.'

"There are 13 remaining female hostages held in captivity by Hamas, including my little sister, and every passing minute brings the worst imaginable fears for them. I cannot express how afraid I am for their condition—for what those terrorists might do to them, to my little sister.

"This is a bipartisan issue, but more importantly, it is a matter of saving human lives. We cannot allow terror groups to dictate the narrative. I am here, asking the entire world to stand with us and demand the immediate release of all 100 hostages. Only with our light and unity can we overcome this darkness," Yarden said.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, "We stand here together as women, as moms, and as humans who care deeply—not about waiting for a specific date, but about making sure we bring these hostages home as soon as possible.

“These are just two of far too many families fighting to see their loved ones again. We want them to know they are not alone. They have the rock-solid support of bipartisan members who have stood together to demand freedom for the hostages and justice for their loved ones.

“We all wish we had come to know these families under different circumstances, but the world cannot lose sight of our moral imperative: to reunite these families and bring all the hostages home.

“It is unconscionable that Hamas has rejected a hostage deal for so long and that 100 hostages—dead or alive—still languish in Gaza. Our message today to the American people is consistent and clear: Hamas must not succeed, and the hostages must come home," Wasserman Schultz said.

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes said, "We are here today to give the families the opportunity to share their stories because they need to be heard, and they need to be believed. I am grateful that they have found the strength to speak out and provide us with an illuminating glimpse into the horrendous conditions and treatment the hostages are enduring. What we heard from them last week was disturbing. What you heard today was disturbing. And that is why we must bring our hostages home now."

“This holiday season is upon us—not by coincidence, but as a reminder. In this season of joy and wonder, of hope and faith, and of renewed commitment to one another, let us renew our commitment to bringing back our hostages," Sykes said.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said, "We must keep these stories at the forefront of our minds—not only today but every day—until they come home. We must stand with Israel, and we must bring these hostages home."

“It is completely unacceptable that more than a year has passed, and they are still not home. The U.S.-Israel relationship is grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to democracy and security. We honor that commitment, and we will continue to stand with you and your families,“ De La Cruz said.

Congresswoman Kathy E. Manning, "I'd like to express my gratitude once again to the families of the hostages who continue to come to Washington and share their stories with us, ensuring their loved ones are not forgotten. Your strength and determination inspire us all."

“I am here today to reaffirm these calls: we must stand together with our democratic ally, Israel, and continue working until every hostage is brought home. Releasing the hostages is essential to paving the way for an end to the war in Gaza and enabling the international community to support Gaza's reconstruction," Manning said.