The IDF says that the ribbons in tribute to the hostages seen in the skies above Israel on Monday morning were drawn by an Air Force jet.

At the same time, the military checked if the tribute was carried out without authorization by a pilot who wished to raise awareness of the hostages' conditions.

It was estimated that civilian aircraft were not behind the tribute since no such planes appeared on flight tracking websites.

The ribbons were spotted over the south, Jerusalem, central Israel, and the north.