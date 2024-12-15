The President of the Republic of Paraguay, H.E. Mr. Santiago Peña received The Friends of Zion Award at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. The evening was attended by 250 guests, including the President of Paraguay and his wife, the members of the Paraguay delegation among them the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, the Speaker of the Parliament of Paraguay, the Paraguayan Ambassador to Israel, the ambassadors of Argentina, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, the Minister of Culture Miki Zohar, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion, First Chief Rabbi of Israel David Yosef, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharan Haskel, MK Boaz Bismuth, Foreign Ministry officials, CEO of Kol Israel David Borowitz Yaari, businessmen and other VIP. The evening was moderated by Fleur Hassan Nahum- special advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem in cooperation with Kol Israel hosted an event in honor of the President, His Excellency Santiago Peña Palacios, where he was presented with the Friends of Zion Award for his steadfast support of Israel and in appreciation for the historic relocation of the Paraguayan Embassy to Jerusalem.

The Friends of Zion Award was established by the late Shimon Peres, Israel's 9th President and former International Chairman of FOZ. It has been given to over 23 world leaders, including former US President George Bush, former US President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

MK. Sharan Haskel, the vice minister of foreign affairs, CEO of Friends of Zion Museum, Mr. Daniel Voiczek, Colonel Yossi Peled chairman of the Israeli board of Friends of Zion, and CEO of Kol Israel David Borowitz Yaari presented the President of the Republic of Paraguay, H.E. Mr. Santiago Peña with the prestigious Friends of Zion Award for his activities to strengthen ties between Israel and Paraguay and in appreciation for the historic relocation of the Paraguayan Embassy to Jerusalem.

H.E. Mr. Santiago Peña received The Friends of Zion Award and expressed his deep gratitude to the Friends of Zion and said: " I am honored and excited to receive the Friends of Zion Award, one of the most prestigious awards in Israel, and to join the people who are truly Friends of Zion. I will cherish and treasure this award. My support for Israel is total. This is a difficult time for the state of Israel, and I am here to tell you that all the people of Paraguay stand with Israel and will continue to act and assist Israel."

Dr. Mike Evans, Founder of FOZ commented, "It is my privilege to present the President of the Republic of Paraguay, H.E. Santiago Peña Palacios, with this award, as I had the honor to present this award to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office."

The CEO of the Friends of Zion Museum, Mr. Daniel Voiczek, stated: "In a time when leadership often calls for difficult choices, President Santiago Peña has exemplified unwavering conviction and integrity. His bold decision to move Paraguay's embassy to Jerusalem was not merely a diplomatic gesture but a profound statement of friendship, solidarity, and respect. This act of bravery affirms Paraguay's recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people, a truth deeply rooted in history and faith. Tonight we honor you not just as a head of state but as a true friend of Zion. Your unwavering support has strengthened the bonds between Paraguay and Israel, reflecting a shared commitment to the values of freedom, peace, and mutual respect."

The Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, said: “To move the embassy to Jerusalem testifies to the deep friendship between Paraguay and Israel - a friendship built on shared values, mutual respect, and a shared determination against hatred and terrorism. Our two countries understand the cost of defending freedom and dignity. The bond between Paraguay and Israel is strong, and it is anchored in our shared appreciation for Jerusalem. We are deeply inspired by the Paraguayan nation's commitment to this city and our friends“

David Yaari, Chairman of the Kol Israel party in the World Zionist Organization, added, "We salute the President and People of Paraguay for their steadfast support of Israel and recognize the passionate and connected Jewish community in Paraguay. Kol Israel was instrumental in creating, for the first time in history, a Zionist Federation in Paraguay. We are delighted that they are able to celebrate with us the moving of Paraguayan Embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people."

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center was established in 2015, in the center of Israel’s capital Jerusalem, by founder Dr. Mike Evans, a number one best-selling author, and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for a lifetime of combating antisemitism.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a Zionist platform dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS and concerns itself with bolstering awareness for the historical support of the Christian friends of Israel. Their advanced media center holds dozens of events, activities, and press conferences in line with the FOZ museum's vision

Kol Israel is a leading party in the World Zionist Organization and is the proud flagbearer of modern General Zionism. The party advances the aspirations of global Jewry in its relationship with Israel, serving as a unifying home for all Jews and Zionists who wish to connect to Israel without labels or divisions. As an a-political and non-denominational faction, Kol Israel brings together Jews from all walks of life with a mission to educate, inspire, and invest in the next generation of Jewish leaders and activists and restore innovation to the Zionist movement, ensuring the continuity of the Jewish people’s enduring connection to Israel.