Paraguay President Santiago Peña will reopen his country's embassy in Jerusalem next week, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced Tuesday evening.

Peña is scheduled to address the Knesset on Wednesday, December 11, and attend a special ceremony together with Ohana, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

The embassy will be officially reopened the following Thursday.

Paraguay previously had its embassy in Jerusalem for five months following the relocation of the American embassy to Israel's capital in 2018, but it was removed back to Tel Aviv by former President Abdo Benitez, who claimed that having the embassy in Jerusalem harmed his country's neutrality in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the closure of the Israeli embassy in Paraguay in response to Benitez's move. The Israeli embassy was reopened in Septemeber 2024.