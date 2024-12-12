Australian news anchor Erin Molan, who repeatedly defended Israel in the year since the October 7 massacre, has been fired by Sky News Australia.

Sky News did not give a reason for the firing, which shocked viewers because her final program on November 29 gave no indication her program would be canceled days later and she was not given an opportunity to say goodbye to her viewers. However, it stated that they parted ways on amicable terms."

Sky News told the Australian Daily Mail, "Erin has been a fantastic member of the Sky News team over the past three years, and has worked incredibly hard for her viewers, passionately advocating on the issues close to her heart. We would like to thank her for her contribution to the network."

In September, Molan revealed that she has faced "countless death threats" after a video of a video of her defense of Israel went viral.