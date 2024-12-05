Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem published a recorded address in which he mentioned the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

"This is not a new agreement, but rather a system that is meant to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701," Qassem claimed.

He accused Israel of repeatedly violating the resolution and said that "there are over 60 Israeli violations of the agreement."

According to him, Hezbollah sees the agreement as part of the implementation of the existing resolutions and not as an independent step.

The Hezbollah leader announced that Iran would assist in the reconstruction of homes that were damaged in the war. "We will pay $14 thousand to each owner of a house that was destroyed in Beirut and the Dahieh, and $12 thousand to those whose houses were destroyed outside of Beirut. Those sums were supplied by Iran."

Qassem also mentioned the renewed fighting between rebels and government forces in Syria and claimed that the United States and Israel initiated the rebellion. "Israel and the US are behind the belligerent organizations in Syria. They have been doing this since 2011 to sow chaos across Syria so the country leaves the Axis of Resistance. Hezbollah will stand with the Syrian government as much as it can to eliminate this attack."