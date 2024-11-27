A disability has far-reaching consequences on a person’s life. Many disabled Americans find it overwhelmingly stressful to navigate the Social Security Disability benefit process. Two-thirds of all disability applicants in the country will have to deal with an initial denial.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) considers all your medical issues and disabilities when deciding on your case. A Dallas disability lawyer can help you gather and compile extensive medical evidence such as test results, examination notes, and even a residual functional capacity (RFC) report completed by your treating doctor.

Complication in the disability claim process

Most applicants do not realize how complicated the disability claim process is. A recently disabled individual will not be aware of the SSA’s complex rules, regulations, and procedures that have to be complied with for approval of a disability claim. In many disability cases, proud applicants underplay the impact of disabilities on their health, ability to work, and daily life.

In some cases, misguided claimants make their disabling condition appear worse than it is. One of the leading reasons for denial is the lack of medical evidence proving that you cannot work because of your disability. While applying for disability benefits, it is crucial to elaborate on the extent and severity of the disability. Applicants should refrain from exaggerating the effects of their disability on their lives.

The SSA has set strict deadlines for appealing a denial. Applicants have sixty days to file an appeal against an initial denial. You will have to start the claims process from the beginning if you miss a deadline. An experienced disability lawyer will inform you about deadlines and even communicate with the SSA on your behalf. Many applicants fail to realize the significance of their work history in securing disability benefits. A disability applicant's work history is vital in determining their ability to maintain gainful employment.

Applicants must be careful when completing their disability application

Errors in the claim or providing vague and inaccurate information can lead to an outright denial of benefits. A notable mistake that many applicants make is failing to adhere to their prescribed treatment plan.

The failure to follow the prescribed treatment plan makes it difficult for the SSA to determine whether your disability prevents you from working or it is your unwillingness to cooperate with your treating doctors. Many forms in the application have to be completed by treating doctors.

Contact A Dallas Disability Lawyer

The disability application process requires the accurate completion of a maze of paperwork. An experienced disability lawyer can collect employment records, reconstruct work history, complete the application forms, and obtain medical records to demonstrate your disability. Many Dallas residents with valid claims receive denial letters initially. A knowledgeable disability lawyer will advise you on your options after reviewing your case. The lawyer can handle all communications with the SSA on your behalf and will keep track of the deadlines to avoid delays.

At Chermol and Fishman, our disability lawyers in Dallas provide compassionate, professional legal representation to disabled Texans seeking disability benefits.

Contact us today to schedule a free claim review.