US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken condemned the kidnapping and murder of Rabbi Kogan.

“Secretary Blinken commended the swift actions taken by the UAE’s law enforcement authorities in response to the murder. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the UAE’s close security cooperation with the United States and other partners in the region, as well as its long-standing tradition of and commitment to tolerance and freedom of worship,” added Miller.

The statement also said that Blinken and the Foreign Minister “also discussed ongoing efforts to end the war in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages and establish governance, security, and reconstruction in a post-conflict period.”

The White House on Sunday issued a statement in which it condemned the murder of Rabbi Kogan.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss,” said National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett.

“This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board,” added Savett.

“The United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and we have offered all appropriate forms of support. We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities who now have suspects in custody. Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable,” he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates announced that the Emirati authorities have arrested three individuals suspected of murdering Rabbi Kogan.

The Ministry explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim’s family, a specialized search and investigation team was promptly assembled. This led to the discovery of the victim’s body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures. Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.

On Monday, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced the identities of the three suspects in the murder of Rabbi Kogan.

"The competent security authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, who hold Uzbek nationality: Olimpi Tohirovich (28 years old), Makhmudjon Abdurrahim (28 years old), and Azizi Kamilovich (33 years old)," the Ministry said.