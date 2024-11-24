The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that the Emirati authorities have arrested three individuals suspected of murdering Moldovin-Israeli Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogen.

The Ministry explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim’s family, a specialized search and investigation team was promptly assembled. This led to the discovery of the victim’s body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures. Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.

The announcement did not mention the identity or the nationality of the suspects.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully "committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors. It highlighted that the nation’s security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety, which have been fundamental to the UAE since its founding."

The announcement also stressed that it will utilize "all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability. Furthermore, it reaffirmed its readiness to implement all necessary deterrent measures to protect social harmony and peaceful coexistence, strictly adhering to the nation’s laws and regulations."

Rabbi Kogan was an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the UAE. Both men were in Israel until Tuesday and met with Yossi Shelley, Israel's next ambassador to the UAE.

It is believed that Kogan was attacked by three Uzbeks, who are suspected of having been hired by Iran. The three allegedly followed Kogan from his workplace, the kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi, and then escaped to Turkey. Kogan's vehicle was found an hour and a half's distance from Dubai.