The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the identities of the suspects in the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

In a tweet, the Ministry wrote: "The competent security authorities reveal the identity of the perpetrators of the murder of the Moldovan citizen and begin legal procedures."

"The Ministry of Interior announced that the competent security authorities have begun conducting initial investigations with the three perpetrators arrested for committing the murder of the Moldovan resident, "Zvi Kogan", in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigations.

"The competent security authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, who hold Uzbek nationality: Olimpi Tohirovich (28 years old), Makhmudjon Abdurrahim (28 years old), and Azizi Kamilovich (33 years old)."

The announcement continued: "The Ministry stressed the keenness of the competent security authorities to quickly take the necessary measures to uncover the details of the incident, its circumstances and motives, and to harness their human and professional capabilities, expertise and technical capabilities that led to the arrest of the perpetrators, praising the vigilance of the security services and the speed of their procedures that ensured the detection of the perpetrators of the crime, their pursuit and arrest in a short period, and their efficiency in dealing with attempts aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of the UAE society."

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry announced the suspects' arrest, and explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim’s family, a specialized search and investigation team was promptly assembled. This led to the discovery of the victim’s body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures. Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Ynet reported that the terror cell responsible for the murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan may not have been operating at Iran's directive.

According to Ynet, it is now estimated that the terror cell did not operate at Iran's behest, but at the behest of a different terror organization - possibly Islamic Jihad or Hamas.