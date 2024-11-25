Following the strikes on the terrorist command centers and the Hezbollah Executive Council control centers earlier today, the IDF conducted intelligence-based strikes on two of the council’s command centers and several other command centers.

These strikes were conducted to degrade the Council’s ability to direct, support, and assist Hezbollah terrorist activity and in to impair their efforts to rebuild terrorist capabilities.

‏"These strikes are a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities. The IDF will continue to operate to degrade Hezbollah's ability to carry out attacks against Israel," The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

"Hezbollah deliberately embedded its command centers within civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including ‏collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area," the military said.