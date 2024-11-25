This is how the world's most important newspaper distorted the story of the kidnapping and murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates.

Shortly after Rabbi Zvi Kogan's body was found, The New York Times published the story under the headline "Israeli rabbi who disappeared in Dubai is found dead." A short time later, many online critics began to strongly decry the wording chosen by the newspaper, noting that "the Rabbi was not found dead, but was kidnapped and murdered."

Following the harsh criticism, the editors of The New York Times changed the headline, and shortly thereafter wrote that "An Israeli Rabbi Is abducted and killed in UAE." Rabbi Kogan was not 'found dead', he was murdered," former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on X. "There is a disturbing pattern whereby some in the media — and particularly the @nytimes— downplay antisemitic acts. It must be called out and addressed."

Senator Richie Torres, representing New York State, wrote, ""Contrary to the NY Times, Rabbi Zvi Kogan did not just ‘disappear’ in Dubai, he was abducted and murdered because he was a Jew. The media should call the kidnapping and killing of Rabbi Kogan exactly what it is: an act of antisemitic terror."

Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh also added, "Excuse me @nytimes, the Rabbi didn’t "disappear." He was abducted and then killed. He was targeted & killed because he was Jewish. It was an act of terrorism. Be better than this New York Times."