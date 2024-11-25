The winter weather system that began on Sunday in Israel will continue on Monday, with a substantial drop in temperatures, which will be below average for the season.

At the same time, light rain will fall periodically. Overnight the first snow of the season fell at the Mount Hermon ski resort, reaching one centimeter at the upper level. During the morning, snow continued to fall at the lower level as well.

Refael Naveh, Hermon ski resort CEO, said that "at the start of winter 2025, the Hermon resort is still classified as a closed military zone. The war still goes on on the northern border and there is still uncertainty regarding the future of the winter season at the resort. The Hermon resort, which is a tourism anchor for the entire north, Galilee and Golan, remains closed."

On Tuesday morning, the rain is expected to continue until noon. Wednesday will continue to be very cold and it may rain in the afternoon. On Thursday temperatures are expected to rise slightly.