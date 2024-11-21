US Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and John Boozman (R-Arkansas) have reintroduced the Anti-BDS Labeling Act to ensure that products made in Judea and Samaria be labeled as "Made in Israel."

The act seeks to prohibit the Biden-Harris administration from reversing current guidelines that require Israeli goods produced in areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities to be labeled as “Made in Israel.”

Such a change from the administration would help the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement to target particular Israeli companies and goods. This legislation was passed in the House and was introduced by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-New York).

“Left-wing activists abuse county-of-origin labels in order to stigmatize products made in Israel. Our bill will defend the integrity of the Jewish State by ensuring that Israeli products may proudly bear the label ‘Made in Israel',” said Senator Cotton.

“The Trump Administration ended the US government’s discriminatory treatment of Israeli goods, dealing a heavy blow to the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement,” said Senator Hagerty. “I am pleased to support this important legislation to codify in law US opposition to discriminatory economic warfare targeting the Jewish state of Israel.”

“The BDS movement seeks to isolate Israel – our strongest and closest ally in the Middle East. The United States should have no part in any policies that embolden activists seeking to undermine Israeli enterprises and potentially fuel antisemitism. I’m proud to join Sen. Cotton and our colleagues on this legislation to guard the Jewish State from efforts to delegitimize it,” said Senator Boozman.

"For years, the anti-Semitic BDS movement has sought to cripple the Israeli economy and arbitrarily discriminate against goods made in Israeli-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria. The Anti-BDS Labeling Act reinforces US policy, ensuring that goods produced in Israel are accurately labeled while blocking federal funds from supporting the discriminatory BDS movement. This legislation reaffirms our commitment to our greatest ally, Israel," said Congresswoman Tenney.