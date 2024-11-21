what goes on in this prison

In a bleak prison cell, where Kosher food is extremely limited and antisemitism is rampant, Nosson Malul's thoughts often turn to his daughter.

Nosson, an Israeli 33-year-old man, is wasting away in a foreign prison where he is being abused in every form. As he lies on a thin mattress, it's the image of his young daughter’s smiling face that helps him endure every kick, every taunt, every jeer, every punch.

An emergency campaign run by Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman is currently underway to bring this young father home before his family’s story ends in tragedy. Click here to reunite Nosson with his four-year-old daughter- Alive.

