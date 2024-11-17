A hostile UAV that was launched from Iraq and infiltrated Israeli territory from the east was shot down near Yavne in central Israel Sunday morning.

The drone caused Red Alert sirens to activate in the Lachish and Shfela areas.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, sirens were sounded in the areas of Lachish and the Shfela following the identification of a suspicious aerial target that infiltrated into Israeli territory. The public is asked to continue to follow the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command."

Later, the military added, "Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Lachish and Shfela, a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF."