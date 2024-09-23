Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were heard early Monday morning, around 4:45 a.m., in the southern Golan Heights.

The sirens were activated in Ramat Magshimim, Metzar and Hamat Gader.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that was fired from Iraq and approached Israeli territory from Syria.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. No injuries were reported.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for firing UAVs towards the southern Golan Heights, and claimed that they were fired towards an "observation base of the Golani Brigade".

On Sunday evening, Iraqi media affiliated with the pro-Iranian militias reported that they had launched about 15 UAVs towards the northern Jordan Valley and the southern Golan Heights, which triggered sirens in the area.

It is believed that Al-Arfad type drones had been fired towards a target in the Jordan Valley.