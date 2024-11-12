The Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, referred to the implementation of the ruling of enlisting haredi yeshiva students and wrote that "the security establishment's plan to send 7,000 draft orders to haredim starting Sunday must be implemented immediately and continued throughout the coming months."

According to Baharav-Miara, "the ruling must be implemented in order to comply with the law and the ruling of the High Court of Justice."

The court decision was reached earlier this year, when "the Supreme Court convened, with a panel of nine judges, to discuss petitions demanding the conscription of yeshiva students due to the lack of legislation on the matter, as well as the revocation of budgets from yeshivas that do not enlist their students."

In its ruling, the court wrote, "At this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."