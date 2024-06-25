Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara published her position after the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the Draft Law stating that there is no legal basis to allow haredi yeshiva students to avoid being drafted into the IDF like other parts of Israeli society.

"The security system must act immediately to implement the Supreme Court's ruling om the recruitment of yeshiva students who are obligated to serve in the military, in accordance with the needs of the army and its capabilities. In accordance with this framework, the security system has already committed to act to recruit 3,000 yeshiva students in the current recruitment year, and this is in addition to the average number of recruits in recent years," Baharav-Miara wrote.

She clarified that "this is an initial number for immediate recruitment, which does not fully reflect the current needs of the army and the promotion of the principle of equality in the burden, and the defense system must act to present a recruitment plan that includes an increase in this number."

The attorney general also warned against continuing to provide funding to yeshivas or students who avoid conscription following the court ruling.

According to her, "a recruitment plan must be presented, which includes taking the necessary steps to maximize the recruitment potential and to increase the aforementioned number of 3,000 recruits, in light of the current needs of the army and to promote equality in the burden. It should be mentioned that, in accordance with the court's ruling, the obligation of the security system to recruit yeshiva students began as early as 01/07/2023."

In its ruling earlier today, which was unanimous, the Supreme Court wrote, "At this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court convened, with a panel of nine judges, to discuss petitions demanding the conscription of yeshiva students due to the lack of legislation on the matter, as well as the revocation of budgets from yeshivas that do not enlist their students.