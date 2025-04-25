US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the issue of the Gaza Strip came up during his conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

“I told him to be good to Gaza,” Trump said, adding he had urged Netanyahu to provide the Strip with medication and food.

On the Iranian issue, the President made clear, “The Iran deal is simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon.”

He also said the talks with the US and Iran are going “very well”.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he had spoken with Netanyahu on a range of issues and said that the two leaders are in alignment on all of those issues.

"I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Later, he made clear that the United States would not allow Hamas to play a role in governing the Gaza Strip after the war.

“We're not going to let Hamas do that, and we're going to see what happens with Gaza,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter on the issue.

“We've made a lot of progress in the Middle East. Tremendous. That date, that very special date, October 7th, should have never happened. It would have never happened if I were president,” he added.

