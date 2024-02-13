Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured Southern Israel with Israeli businessman and philanthropist Yossi Sagol, on a solidarity mission to Israel’s southern communities.

The tour began in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and a briefing from the IDF, before businessman Yossi Sagol and MK Danny Danon accompanied the former US Secretary of State to the site of the Nova festival in Re’im, on the Southern border of Israel, where they personally witnessed the devastation inflicted by Hamas and paid tribute to the victims.

Their visit concluded in Ofakim, where they received detailed briefings from Mayor Itzik Danino. During a briefing, Secretary Pompeo spoke with Mayors from Judea and Samaria, the Southern communities and Israel's central communities who are members of the Bloomberg Sagol Center for City Leadership program. Here he heard about the challenges they face on a daily basis and particularly post October 7.

This meeting was followed by a gathering with hundreds of IDF soldiers at-the Cultural Center in Ofakim. They also had the opportunity to speak to hostage families whose loved ones remain in captivity in Gaza, and hear the accounts of survivors from October 7th at the site of the Nova festival in Re'im.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “I’ve been to Israel on numerous occasions. But this visit has been the most poignant and the most heartbreaking. What happened on October 7th was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone. And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. Every Israeli continues to sacrifice and give so much to help their countrymen and defend their nation. The ongoing tragedy of hostages held in Gaza demands our collective efforts to bring them home. I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people, and I support the resolute victory of Israel in this war against evil.”

Secretary Pompeo's visit to Israel was extended through the invitation of his close friend, the esteemed businessman and philanthropist, Yossi Sagol. Sagol said, "Secretary Pompeo and his wife Susan's visit to Israel during these times underscores the depth of their connection and dedication to the people of Israel. I firmly believe that his firsthand observations are essential to higlighting the tragic realities faced by Israel's citizens and will further enhance the opportunities to effectively convey the events of that fateful day. We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support of Secretary Pompeo and Susan during these challenging times.”

MK Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the UN, said: “I thank former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo for his visit to Israel and his steadfast support and moral clarity against the evil forces we are facing. The innocent people still being held captive, and the destruction and devastation in Israel's southern communities, continue to inflict a nightmarish reality on our citizens. We have no choice but to persevere and fight for victory and the complete eradication of Hamas who is unyielding in its genocidal mission. It is crucial to recognize that Israel cannot emerge victorious with one hand tied behind its back. We seek the support of the US because although we are currently battling this enemy it threatens both our nations and the entire world.”