U.S. President Donald Trump was interviewed by Time magazine and claimed that it is possible to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran even without attacking the nuclear facilities.

He stated that he is willing to resort to a military strike if necessary, but is also ready to have a direct conference with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to avoid war.

Trump was asked about reports that he prevented an Israeli attack in Iran and denied them once again, saying that he did not actually prevent the attack. Trump claims to have limited his involvement to stating that he would prefer a deal instead, and warning Netanyahu that the USA would not be dragged in if Netanyahu decided to start a war.

At the same time, Trump pledged that he would lead the attack if negotiations to prevent Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon failed.