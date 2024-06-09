Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) announced on Sunday that he, together with his party, would be leaving the emergency government which he joined at the onset of the war.

"Months after the October tragedy, the situation in the country and in the room of the decision-makers has changed. Netanyahu and his partners have turned unity into a moving call, without real-world action. Fateful strategic decisions are met with hesitancy and procrastination due to political considerations," Gantz stated in an address announcing his decision.

He claimed that "Netanyahu prevents us from proceeding to true victory. Therefore, today, we are leaving the emergency government with a heavy heart, but with a full heart."

According to Gantz, "In the fall, a year after the tragedy, we need to go to elections that will eventually establish a government which gains the trust of the people and can stand up to the challenges. I call on Netanyahu: set an agreed-on date for the elections. Don't let our nation be torn apart.

"There are those who say that we helped Netanyahu when we joined the government - that was not the issue - but rather the State of Israel. I know they say that I'm not a cheater, hateful, and uninhibited like my opponents. Right, but I can promise one thing - I am ready to die for your children. My friends and I will always report when the country needs us. At any political cost and without fearing what people may say," Gantz claimed.

"I wish to ask forgiveness from the hostages' families. We did a lot, we failed in the result. We still haven't succeeded in bringing many of the hostages home. The responsibility is mine as well. I stand behind the framework that we accepted in the War Cabinet, the principles that were presented by President Biden, and demand the bravery of the Prime Minister to stand behind it and do everything to promote it."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the announcement: "Israel is in an existential on several fronts. Benny, now is not the time to abandon the war - it's time to join forces. Citizens of Israel, we will continue to victory, and until we achieve the goals of the war, and above all, the release of our hostages and the elimination of Hamas.

"My door is open to any Zionist party that is prepared to do its part and help bring victory over our enemies and ensure security for our citizens," the Prime Minister added.