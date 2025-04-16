Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is the subject of a legal submission in the United Kingdom by advocacy groups seeking an arrest warrant in connection with Israeli military operations in Gaza. The request, prepared by the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and the Hind Rajab Foundation, was submitted to the UK’s Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions during Sa’ar’s visit to London in October 2024.

According to the statement, the allegations concern the Israeli military’s operation around Kamal Adwan Hospital between October and December 2024. The groups allege that the hospital was besieged, attacked, and eventually destroyed, and that its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyeh, was detained and mistreated in custody. The complaint claims the operation involved aerial attacks that harmed both staff and patients.

The legal action argues that Sa’ar bears criminal responsibility for these events due to his role in Israel’s security cabinet. It includes accusations of violations of international humanitarian law, including torture and destruction of civilian infrastructure. While the Foreign Minister does not hold a military command position, the submission cites his public statements and alleged policy influence as part of its basis for legal action.

The move to obtain an arrest warrant is backed by medical professionals and organizations critical of Israeli policy in Gaza. Evidence submitted includes testimonies from doctors with experience in the region and allegations that Sa’ar supported operations affecting hospitals and civilian facilities. The filing is accompanied by a police complaint to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Sa’ar’s visit to the UK included meetings with government officials, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to the statement. No official response has been issued by UK authorities regarding the submission.

Gideon Sa’ar is also named in a separate complaint submitted to the International Criminal Court, filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation.

To date, no arrest warrant has been issued, and the allegations remain under review.