Chairman of the New Hope party, Gideo Sa’ar joined the government and will serve as a Minister without Portfolio and member of the Security Cabinet.

Netanyahu added that "I appreciate that Gideon Sa'ar has responded to my request to return to the government. This move contributes to unity between us, and unity against our enemies. I am very impressed by Gideon Sa'ar's broad outlook and his ability to offer creative solutions to complicated problems.

"It is no secret that we have had disagreements in the past, but we are now putting our past behind us. During these fateful days, I am sure that Gideon will make a significant contribution to the management of the war and our entire country,” concluded Netanyahu.

Sa'ar responded to Netanyahu and said that "our beloved country has been waging a fierce war on several fronts for nearly a year. This is a historical test that can end with only one outcome: our victory. "We are living in historic times for Israel in our war against our enemies. When I previously resigned from the government, I felt that it was going nowhere. I feel that now is the time to join the government. I believe that if we know how to stand firm, if we know how to make the right decisions, we will secure the future of Israel. We are obliged to do everything to preserve our country and to ensure the future of our children and grandchildren.”