Worried about whether your money will last through retirement? You’re not alone, but there’s a powerful tool that could help turn your concerns into confidence: dividend-paying ETFs.

These handy investments could pay you regular income—without you having to lift a finger.

Imagine setting up a second paycheck just from your portfolio! Whether you're looking for potential stability during market ups and downs or a possible reliable income stream for your golden years, dividend ETFs might be exactly what your financial plan needs.

Plus, with the right strategy, you can make your money work harder for you while keeping risk in check.

Key takeaways: