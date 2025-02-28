Opportunities to build significant wealth don’t knock every day. The key is being prepared when they do. These rare, game-changing events—often called "tail events"—can transform your financial future if you position yourself correctly.

This episode unpacks how to spot these opportunities, why diversification is essential to mitigate risk, and how patience and automation can keep you consistent and resilient when markets get rough.

Learn how successful investors prepare for the unexpected and discover strategies to take control of your financial destiny.

You'll also hear tips on building flexibility in your portfolio, maintaining an "opportunity fund," and experimenting with new strategies that can open doors to wealth without risking it all.

Key Takeaways: