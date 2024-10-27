Hundreds of students, alumni, parents, and teachers accompanied Rabbi Avraham Goldberg, a military rabbi and the rabbi of the Himmelfarb Yeshiva High School in Jerusalem, on his final journey on Sunday evening, after he fell in battle in Lebanon.

He will be laid to rest in the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Goldberg, 43 from Jerusalem, a Military Rabbi in the 8207th Battalion of the 228th (Alon) Brigade, is survived by his wife Rachel and their eight children - Yehuda, Shira, Talia, Hadas, Elyashiv, Hillel, Reut, and Naveh.