The funeral of Major (res.) Aviram Hariv, who was killed in action in southern Lebanon, took place on Wednesday afternoon on Mt. Herzl.

Residents of the Telmonim region accompanied his casket with Israeli flags all the way from the town of Dolev to the Shilat junction.

Rabbi Hariv, of blessed memory, a resident of Dolev in Benjamin, served as the deputy commander of a reserve battalion. He served as the rabbi of the Dolev girls' school and left behind his wife Ayelet, and 6 children: Achinoam (18), Ziv (15), Shahar (11), Uri (9), Amit (7), and Ivri (4).

His sister Tali eulogized him: "My younger brother Aviram. Can you hear me? Everywhere you went, you had an aura of joy and light. You always cared for those around you, you are righteous. You are full of holiness. You studied Torah with joy, fulfilled His will, and were a messenger in the army of God. You loved the army, all year you were in the reserves, at every opportunity, you did as much as you could for the army. You said this is our national mission."

"Respecting one's parents was so important to you. All the words we say here are nothing compared to your unique personality. Surely now you are bringing joy to the angels who welcome you; they are rolling out a red carpet for you now. I love you and will love you forever," she added.

On behalf of the IDF, Lt. Col. Amos Shor eulogized. "Today we bid farewell to our beloved Aviram. From the very first moment, you stood out with your spirit of volunteering, with your love for your soldiers, with your love for this land. At the end of the second round of fighting, I asked you: 'Aviram, how do you support the soldiers? How do you maintain operational readiness?' You explained to me with a big smile: 'It's simple, every day I go post to post, coaching the soldiers and embracing them'. That was your way. You were always in complete faith about why you do the things you do. Dear family, be proud of Aviram for his personality and his path, for his heroism and his courage."

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

