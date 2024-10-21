Forces from the Commando Brigade Combat Team have been operating in southern Lebanon.

The troops have been operating in the area to clear out and take out threats, exposing and attacking the enemy using precise munitions. As part of the forces' operations, the commandoes directed explosive-dropping drones which struck and destroyed Hezbollah anti-tank positions and headquarters.

The forces in the area also located a storehouse storing dozens of rockets, a grenade launcher, protective vests, helmets, and additional battle gear belonging to Hezbollah.

In addition, the brigade's fire center directed an aircraft to strike and destroy an arms depot storing Kornet anti-tank missiles and launch posts that were aimed at communities in the Galilee panhandle.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל