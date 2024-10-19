“Kol Yisrael arevim zeh la’zeh”- All of Israel are responsible one for another



In the United States the collective “we” sat by as the enemy came to our shores; the collective “we” advocated for them to come here. The collective “we” convinced ourselves that it was different here in America, and that the enemy would not act like the enemy because they were becoming Americanized. We convinced ourselves that the experience here would be different from what we had witnessed unfolding in Europe during the 90’s, 2000’s and beyond. The collective “we” are responsible for this, and it is the collective “we” who must emerge victorious at the end of it.

No one can overstate the significance of Israel’s military success, but it is only a part of the equation. The fight is no longer just military; it is cultural, ideological, and it’s pervasive. We cannot afford to be complacent. Israel’s military victory should not lull us into a false sense of security. Israel is emerging victorious in the war between Hamas and Hezbollah, but this war is far from over.

There are many fronts to this war including a key battleground for the minds and hearts of ordinary people in the United States and beyond. What we’re witnessing now is not the end but the continuation of a new phase in what can be described as the war for public opinion. This war extends beyond the battlefield, infiltrating campuses, social media platforms, common culture and daily conversations in cafés across the Western world.

What was once relegated to a problem in academia has now spread across the country. The campus has become the country! The same rhetoric that once thrived on college campuses is now being echoed across the country through social media and by enemy activists wherever they live.

An unintended consequence of the virulent antisemitism has led to a major recalibration among 10s of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people in the United States both Jewish and non-Jewish. Otherwise ordinary progressive and unaffiliated people have seen the utter intellectual dishonesty among people they considered to be their friends and this has caused a major reaction. This new understanding ought to be incubated in order to maximize the impact of our response.

There is a new found energy that has been unleashed. We must put the pedal to the metal and not let up until we are able to affect the narrative so it is more balanced and truthful. Keep posting, keep responding, keep sharing, keep defending and make sure you vote for candidates that will best defend truth and balance.



Israel’s military campaign has significantly weakened its adversaries. Hamas, once a well-organized terror army, has now been reduced to a group of guerrilla terrorists. A demilitarized zone in Gaza is being established, which will ensure that another attack like the one on October 7 never happens again. Israel’s control over the border with Egypt will further isolate Gaza, preventing rearmament and future attacks.



Similarly, Hezbollah has suffered a major defeat. The entire command structure has been decimated, and battlefield reports indicate that many of Hezbollah’s fighters are fleeing to Syria and that many are being defeated on the battlefield. Israel is on the verge of creating another demilitarized zone in southern Lebanon, protecting northern Israel from future missile threats and a repeat of an October 7th style attack.



Iran, the key supporter of these groups, finds itself with limited options for retaliating against Israel and this presents an opportunity for Israel to capitalize on its adversary’s weakness. All signs indicate that Israel will deliver a powerful blow to Iran in the coming weeks.



'The war is far from over and the battle for minds and hearts in the West is just beginning, and its outcome will determine the course of future conflicts. This is not a war that can be won overnight; it will take years, possibly decades, to truly understand the long-term consequences of the cultural and ideological struggle we now face.

The Israeli military has done the hard work on the ground, but it is up to us to continue the fight here in the West. We must reorganize our efforts, community-organize, and strategically engage in the conversations happening on social media. This is where the real influence lies, and this is where we can shape the future. There is no substitute for the “The power of people”.

Let’s not take our foot off the gas. We the Jewish people are responsible one for the other. The enemy is here, and the fight is ours to win.