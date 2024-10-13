The Riverside County Sheriff revealed on Sunday that on Saturday a man was arrested near a rally for US presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in the Coachella Valley after he was found to be illegally carrying several firearms and ammunition.

"On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m., deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive," the sheriff's office stated.

According to the sheriff, the male driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The sheriff's office emphasized that the incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event.