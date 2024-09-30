This year the shofar takes on an especially important meaning for an alarm or a wakeup call.

The long sound of the shofar in Biblical times, tekiah, was a sound used for proclamation and coronation. Our Rabbis interpreted this sound to represent joy, hope, and trust in the future. The sound of the shofar is both the sound and the symbol of Rosh Hashanah.

Unfortunately, the shofar sound is drowned out by all the other noises of the conflict since the massacre and fighting that has ensured since October 7th massacre.

Traditionally, the tekiah sound of the shofar triumphs the presence of Hashem visiting us in all his glory and coming down, so to speak, to be closer with us.

The second sound of the Shofar is called shvarim. This sound is made up of three broken or wavering sounds that represent a cry for mercy or forgiveness.

Over the last year, watching the conflict unfold with heart wrenching images of the dead, and with antisemitism exploding in the Diaspora, this year has sadly been the sound of the third sound of the shofar, nine short broken sounds called teruah. This teruah has been blowing since October 7th, and has intensified as jew hatred every where. This sound of teruah truly captures the trauma, the betrayal, and the loss.

Despite the fighting, what is needed more now than ever is the rousing call of the shofar to help us to be effective in the situation we find ourselves in.

What greater sound would there be if we had not only a single shofar blast but a chorus that is a melody of activity from a million Jewish voices. It must be the sound of proud Jews.

Jewish pride is about reminding ourselves about our long history, our contributions both religious and secular to the world and to ourselves. Defining oneself as a “proud Jew”, rather than a “victim Jew”, changes the entire tone of the situation. No one is denying that there were victims (there certainly were), but how we respond to this- as a proud Jew or as a victim, will determine the motivation for improving our situation.

Actions taken from pride are stronger than actions coming from victimhood. Pride rouses us to do positive things that victimhood cannot. With pride fueling our actions, we can intentionally sustain and perform actions that will be able to be sustained longer than actions coming from a place of victimhood. Pride rouses us to create a line that others dare not cross or pay consequences.

Identifying oneself as a Jew, requires that we develop a special pride about who we are. Unlike other cultures, that feel extraordinarily proud about their heritage, we have a double-standard when it comes to being Jewish. Too many times we are told to “keep our heads down” and hide our Judaism. However, this is not working. If we come from a position of pride, it changes the dynamic.

Yes, Jews are targeted because of their Jewishness, but we are not playing the role of victim anymore. Pride brings with it a certain expectation of how we feel we expect to be treated. It transcends any label that others will try to stamp us with. Jewish pride is what gives us the fuel necessary to have the will to stand up against hatred, for Israelis to defend Israel, and for Diaspora Jews to stand up against the hatred that surrounds them. We will ultimately draw from pride and feel stronger in our identity

When you feel the flash of Jewish pride, it takes you from cowering to becoming more active, not accepting the current situation as “acceptable”.

That could mean writing to your local representatives weekly to voice your concerns on antisemitism, and Israel.

That could mean learning how to defend yourself. Taking classes in Krav Maga or other self-defense courses.

It can also be about practicing Jewish unity. Learning how to listen to other viewpoints despite being contrary to your beliefs or practices. Finding the things we can agree upon rather than letting the differences separate ourselves in our shuls and temples. Jewish unity means that we can find things that connect us together – our past our traditions and our heritage, even if we practice differently. Feeling a healthy dose of Jewish pride allows you to accept other Jews.

Instead of feeling like the victim, we can choose to identify as the victor, fighting an enemy, who did horrible things towards us. We can identify with the long shofar blast, the blast that bears power and strength.

Consider that a beautiful pearl is formed from being wounded. Pearls are a product of pain, the result of a foreign substance entering the oyster, such as a parasite or a grain of sand. When a grain of sand enters, special cells in the oyster go to work and cover the grain of sand with layers and more layers to protect the defenseless body of the oyster. Throughout this process of repair, a beautiful pearl is formed in its wake.

We did not ask for violence and killings. We did not ask for hatred, but now that we are faced with it, we all must meet the challenge. This year, Rosh Hashanah takes on a stronger meaning for all of us, knowing that the ones who have died this year will not be able to celebrate it together with us. We are developing pearls amidst the pressure and the strife.

The long shofar blasts are the sounds for this transformation.

So, when you hear the single loud shofar blast, know you are one of many voices becoming a part of the many shofar blasts weaving a melody of persistent action, from all sides, that will drown out the haters and start to turn the tide in our favor. The question is, will you heed the call?

Joshua Goldstein is Chairman Herut North America. Herut North America is committed to redeeming the Jewish nation from exile and representing the people of Israel from all corners of the Diaspora with an inclusive value system reflecting both traditional and progressive Zionist thought.