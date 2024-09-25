The National Security Council on Wednesday published its updates for the public about "Terrorism Threats Against Israelis Abroad Ahead of the 2024 Jewish High Holidays."

The report states, "Since October 2023 (the beginning of the Swords of Iron War), a sharp increase has been identified in the motivation of terrorist groups and their efforts to carry out attacks against Israeli/Jewish targets around the world. These include declarations, threats, and encouraging terrorist groups."

It noted that "Iran and Hezbollah continue to threaten that they will harm Israelis and to act to that end. This is, among other reasons, because they accuse Israel of being responsible for killing senior officials of the Axis of Evil."

The report highlighted multiple statements by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah's leadership threatening that Israel would be "harshly punished" and face a "new level" of retaliation.

It further noted the Hamas terrorist organization's desire to carry out attacks on Jewish targets abroad and recent threats by ISIS to carry out more attacks in Europe, including against Jewish targets. In addition, it noted the increase in antisemitic incidents and violence across the world that followed the October 7 massacre.

The NSC stated, "Ahead of the High Holidays, during which hundreds of thousands of Israelis are expected to travel abroad, we would like to increase public awareness to the various terrorist threats abroad and suggest that those traveling follow the recommendations published on the website of the National Security Council (NSC)."

"We wish to emphasize the dangers of sharing or posting on social media (Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, TikTok, etc.) anything that could identify you as being a member of or active in Israel's security forces (be it regular service, standing army or as a reservist). Sharing any such information increases the risk that the person who shared it or is depicted in it will be marked as a target for attack. Therefore, we recommend to avoid posting any content in any format that indicates or refers to service in the security forces, military operations or any similar content.

"We also wish to underscore the possible danger of being lured and kidnapped. We ask that you be wary of anyone unfamiliar who tries to make any type of contact with you, especially online and for those who do most of their business abroad.

"We stress the importance of refraining from travel to the following countries, in light of the real life-threatening danger facing Israelis in these places: Iraq, including Iraqi Kurdistan (travel is forbidden by law), Yemen (travel is forbidden by law), Iran (travel is forbidden by law), Syria (travel is forbidden by law), Lebanon (travel is forbidden by law), Saudi Arabia (travel is limited by law), Bangladesh, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula, and Turkey.

The NSC instructed, "If you are concerned that you have been exposed to a terrorist threat while abroad, you must first inform the local security forces in the country where you are staying and then contact the NSC's Travel Warning 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-6667444. For updates or if you have questions relating to terrorist threats against Israelis, please contact the NSC's Travel Warning 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-6667444. For other matters, such as health services, consular issues, crimes related personal security or antisemitism, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-5303155."