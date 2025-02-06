The Israeli National Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible outcome of the small earthquakes in Santorini, Greece, in recent days.

Channel 12 reported that a professional opinion was presented stating that such an unusual accumulation of small tectonic quakes could lead to a stronger quake, which in turn could cause a tsunami that would affect Israel. The NSC held a situation assessment and ordered government agencies to prepare accordingly.

The council wrote at the end of the meeting: "In light of Israel's distance from the site of the earthquakes (Approx. 900 km), the estimated warning time for a tsunami if there would be a strong earthquake would be two hours. The emergency services and government ministries must prepare for the fact that Israel may be hit by a tsunami."

Dr. Ariel Heimann, a geologist and senior analyst at INSS presented a calmer take, telling Channel 12 that even if a strong earthquake in Greece sets off a tsunami, Israelis would have enough of a warning.