In the Spring of 2015, we were hosting a certain liberal centered part of our family, and the question came up as to who would win the election. I casually said Donald Trump, and was hit with a gust of hysterical laughter which was followed by, ‘why on earth would you think that was even possible?’

As a New Yorker I knew Donald Trump was a an iconic out-of-the-box creator of projects, entrepreneur, and showman. He pierced limitations, bureaucratic blockages, and was of benefit to the city beyond the scope of one man, creating economy, employment and rescuing the public from failed work projects. Trump’s capacities and unabashed love for America would fill the void left behind by Obama.

Obama’s Hope & Change Left Many Hopeless and Penniless

Obama’s wobbly economic strategy of bank bailouts and Green Deal initiatives stimulated corporate cronies but did little to stimulate the economy, leaving ordinary Americans to be ignored. Stability was at a premium, veterans and law office were distained, the military was diminished, and although race relations were at an all-time high when he came into office, Obama cunningly managed to stoke racial divisiveness.

His embrace of Occupy Wall Street and avowed Marxists organizations continued into the Biden administration’s EPA slush funds which funnel hundreds of millions in federal dollars to activist groups which have a special distain for the Jew. These funds are helpful in recruiting and instructing new college activists in an effort to disrupt, balkanize, and dismantle American way of life. Love of country and American exceptionalism are circumspect, and national self-worth has plummeted at home and abroad.

Many Jews didn’t get the memo on Obama’s Infamy

Obama’s foreign policy favored Communists and Islamist regimes. He deposed Mubarak and supported Morsi, an Islamist affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood whose government sat back during an Islamist killing spree where, preadolescent girls were raped in the streets of Cairo to shouts of Allahu Akbar, priests decapitated, and churches blown up, leaving hundreds of Christians dead.

Obama was hell bent on endangering Israel, his support for Morsi meant support for Hamas, his support for a bankrupt crumbling Iran with a 150 B and 130 tons of uranium provided a path to the a-bomb and stipends for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

2016 Obama snubbed Netanyahu, demonstrating an unprecedented public contempt for Israel as well as the Prime Minister, an act which would be repeated with the same intention by Harris. When Obama exited the White House, he further kicked Israel by abstaining from resolution 2334, thus prejudicing negotiations on Jerusalem, and settlements in favor of the Palestinian Arabss.

Trump’s unabashed message was regardless of ancestors who arrived on the Mayflower, slave ship, European freighter, or newly naturalized citizens, we are all Americans and have non-color-coded skin in this game. Trump provided hope we could recharge the economy, protect the constitution, and unencumber our lives from the elitist and neurotics who write our laws, and that Americans who built this country, died in its wars, suffered its financial crisis and disasters, should have expectations and something to say about their government, and their needs are to be prioritized.

Trump’s campaign promised to bust the false premise that it is preferable to place others in front of our own whether they are deserving or qualified, whether they have come here illegally or not, whether they are criminals or not, whether they have Sharia designs or not, whether they have loved this country or not.

The MAGA cry was heard all across the land and the majority of the US wanted charity, investment, and initiatives to begin at home.

November 2016 America was L-I-B-E-R-A-T-E-D from a tyrannical regime and it Felt Good! - Like we knew that it would!

In an amazing victory Trump, a non-politician overcame a tidal wave of funding and intrigues by an entrenched political hustler. President Trump foiled the haters and the media which had become an arm of the DNC and long lost any sense of impartiality. When the election was over those committed to American way of life slept better, knowing someone who actually loves this country and intended to keep US safe, was at the helm.

President Trump did not disappoint and his accomplishments in the oval office were even greater than in his private life. He delivered a supercharged stock market which hit 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000, 7M new jobs, US became energy independent an exporter of oil not an importer, NATO and NAFTA were revised, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China were put on notice and the US borders received 400 miles of border wall and illegal crossings plummeted over 87 percent; no president has done more to strengthen the military, reform the pathetic Department of Veterans Affairs, and provided support and respect for law enforcement officers.

President Trump Triumphed Jewish life

Although President Trump has a committed Jewish daughter, and quite a number of Jews in his inner circle, he is endlessly referred to as a Nazi, and yet has been hounded, hunted and targeted by a seriously left leaning DNC, and many Jewish political hacks conspicuously asserted themselves, and yet somehow it did not impede his will to address Jewish needs and concerns.

In his Executive Order as an ancillary to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, with immense foresight he raised Jews to a protected class.

Had he been in the office, the violent mob surges on college campus would have been nipped in the bud and the EPA slush fund uprooted. In Trump’s presidency, Israel was treated with respect and Prime Minister Netanyahu was welcomed at the White House. Decades of broken promises to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital became a reality and he quickly moved to acknowledge Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan.

He smacked back against Obama’s 2334 by declaring Israeli "settlements" in the 'West Bank' consistent with international law. He removed the US from the UN’s Jew hating Human Rights Council.

Most incredulously he forged ahead with the Abraham Peace Accords between Israel and Arab countries.

In addition, the United States negotiated a normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco, and recognized Moroccan Sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara, a position with long standing bipartisan support.

Nonetheless, FBI intrigues, DNC plots, Media abstraction, lawfare, and radical staged protests persisted to nip away at the businessman-turned-political warrior.

2020 Should have been a visionary and productive year. Instead, the elites used the media to blur an election that defied common sense. The media programed a naïve public into believing a sitting president who received 11M more votes, had more than 60M+ Twitter followers than Biden in his second election was overtaken by a stale corrupt Joe Biden whose rallies had such low turnout he was forced to hold them in parking lots and miraculously won the count in swing state votes in the middle of the night by larger numbers than Hillary or Obama achieved.

Hope faded as Americans who had assembled with a cry for justice were accused of an insurrection as a means to stifle truth. Ashley Babitt, a soldier and patriot was killed, many arrested with draconian terms, sending a message to the of US of eat the outcome or pay the consequences. Anyone with logical questions and sincere concerns was dismissed by the Media as a kook, and the stench of Obama style politics lingered.

Unrest and bad domestic and foreign policies continue unabated. Most are suffering and feeling the pain from of inflation, the American dream is no longer tangible and American Jewry and Israel are feeling a chill. Since the Trump presidency the world has become a much more dangerous place. Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris policies continue to flood US with migrants, funnel money to activists’ groups to create and enlarge radical domestic activists, to create chaos, and appease and embolden the Islamist and communist regimes, and honor the Obama doctrine to put enough light between Israel and the US so that the Israelis can disappear.

Even if we cannot change anyone’s priorities; we must passionately promote Jewish continuity.

Jews did not internalize the Occupy Wall Street slogans that to qualified just how easily we could be besieged by the results of an economic crash or pitted against to disenfranchise Israel.

Acorn, Occupy Wall Street, BLM, Antifa are ideologically based and funded make no mistake they are a danger to the Jews, Israel, and America.

These administrations have not been good for the Jews and a Harris Presidency will be cataclysmic for American Jewry and Israel. Time is running out for Jews to wean themselves off allegiance to an ever increasingly leftist DNC that clandestinely supports radical activism that targets our students and businesses, wants a delusion two state solution with Auschwitz borders, and abandons Israel in the UN.

We have been known for our I.Q. and Nobel prize winners, let us not be remembered by the lack of our E.Q. Vote with Seichel for Jewish continuity and a secure Israel and make sure to Trump Our Enemies in the US and Abroad.

Randy Settenbrino, Artist & Developer, owns New York's Historic Blue Moon Hotel www.bluemoon-nyc.com









