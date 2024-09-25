Despite the significant escalation in the fighting against Hezbollah and the extended firing into the center of Israel, Netanyahu planned to fly tonight to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. A minister harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision, due to the tense security situation and the ongoing fighting with Hezbollah. After hearing the criticism, Netanyahu's office announced that the flight would be postponed to tomorrow.

Talking with Channel 12 News, the senior minister, who asked to remain anonymous, was surprised at Netanyahu's choice to deliver the speech himself at the General Assembly, instead of delegating this to another high-ranking official, such as the foreign minister or Israel's ambassador to the United Nations. "This is reckless and irresponsible." said the Minister harshly.

The Israeli delegation, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, will take off tonight at midnight and Netanyahu's speech to the Assembly is scheduled to take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. New York time (4:00 p.m. Israel time).

The Prime Minister's Office: "Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave for the US on Thursday, instead of tonight, and will return on Saturday night. During the day, the Prime Minister will hold consultations with security officials to discuss the continued attacks in Lebanon."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said to Radio FM103 that “the Prime Minister’s speech at the UN, is important. Yesterday we heard a series of difficult speeches against Israel. The PM can manage the war on the way to and from the US. I trust his discretion. By this evening a decision will be reached,” said Danon.