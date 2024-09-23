A Lebanese journalist was injured live on air by an Israeli airstrike in the Beqaa Valley while preparing for an interview on Monday.

Fadi Boudiya, the editor-in-chief of the Miraya International Network, was preparing for an interview with the inews network when the blast occurred behind him. Lebanese media later reported that he was injured in the incident.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday afternoon gave a briefing on the fighting in Lebanon, warning that the IDF was about to strike in Beqaa.

IAF aircraft carried out about 650 attack sorties in Lebanon in the last day.

As part of the attacks, cruise missiles reaching a range of hundreds of kilometers, heavy rockets, lethal rockets with a warhead of about 1,000 kilograms, short-range rockets, and unmanned aerial vehicles were attacked and destroyed.