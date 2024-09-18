Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening released a ten-second video reaffirming his commitment to the residents of northern Israel.

"I said that we would return the residents of the north to their homes, safely, and that is exactly what will happen," Netanyahu can be heard saying in the video clip.

The statement is Netanyahu's first since Tuesday's beeper explosions in Lebanon, which were blamed on Israel. A second wave of explosions, affecting hand-held radios, took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Both waves were blamed on Israel, but Israel has neither commented on the turn of events, nor taken responsibility for causing them.

The devices were purchased by Hezbollah around five months ago. The company which manufactures the beepers, Apollo Gold, denied culpability, saying that a different company in Europe, BAC, was licensed to use its brand and was solely responsible for manufacturing the type of beepers in question.

BAC, which is based in Hungary, denied responsibility for the explosions. Hungary's government on Wednesday claimed that the beepers in question had never been in Hungary, and that BAC is a middleman, and did not actually manufacture the beepers.

The investigation is ongoing.