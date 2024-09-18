Hand-held radios, used in place of the beepers which exploded Tuesday afternoon, suffered similar explosions Wednesday afternoon.

According to Al Jazeera, some of the devices were AECOM F-82. Other reports said the devices were IC-U88/ IC-V88. Similar to the beepers, the radios were dust-proof and waterproof.

Reuters reported that the devices were purchased approximately five months ago, around the same time as the beepers were purchased.

A source in the Hezbollah terror group said that the the affected devices were not distributed solely to Hezbollah terrorists. The source also said that an investigation is underway, and there are other shipments, in addition to the beepers.

Hezbollah terrorists preferentially use low-tech devices as much as possible, for fear that Israeli intelligence may be tracking their movements or hack their devices. Following the beeper explosions on Tuesday, the terror group switched to using hand-held radios instead.

Following Wednesday's explosions, however, Hezbollah terrorists in Syria were instructed to turn off their communications devices.

It is not yet known who manufactured the affected radios, however, Apollo Gold, the manufacturer of the beepers, said that it was not responsible for the explosions, and that a different company, BAC, held license to use their brand and were the manufacturers of the beeper models in question.