Several beeper explosions were reported Wednesday afternoon in the Dahieh area of Beirut, Lebanon.

According to the reports, the explosions took place during the funeral for the son of a Hezbollah-affiliated member of the Lebanese Parliament.

The explosions occurred in multiple locations, including in private homes, the reports added.

In one instance, a vehicle caught fire after a communications device exploded.

According to the reports, multiple Hezbollah terrorists are among those injured in the explosions.