A series of explosions were reported in the Dahieh area of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many injured.

According to Lebanese reports, dozens of people were killed in the explosions.

Dahieh is known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

According to Sky News, encrypted communications equipment used by Hezbollah for internal messaging exploded.

Arabic media reports that more than 70 individuals were injured at several separate locations.

A senior Lebanese official claimed that Israel "broke into the communications' devices system, and blew it up." Reuters reported "dozens" of injured.

According to Al-Hadath, approximately 70 people were injured by the explosions in various locations across Lebanon, and hospitals have called for blood donations.

Following the explosion, Hezbollah terrorists were ordered by the organization's leadership to abandon their communications devices, for fear of additional explosions.

An official Hezbollah source said, "The communications devices' explosions is a result of the greatest security breach thus far."