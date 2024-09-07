The Israel Air Force (IAF) on Friday evening, with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the “Halima al-Sa'diyya” School in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the statement.

Hamas terrorists used the command and control center to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, said the IDF.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel,” the IDF statement concluded.

