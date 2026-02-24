הפיצוץ לזכר הלל ויגל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

An IDF soldier, a cousin of brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv who were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara three years ago, dedicated the destruction of a tunnel shaft in northern Gaza to their memory.

The incident took place during intensive operational activity by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

The brothers’ parents, Esti and Shalom Yaniv, responded to the gesture in a conversation with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, linking their personal loss to the broader national campaign since October 7.

“Since the attack in which we lost our precious sons, the people of Israel have been going through an incredible process," the Yaniv parents said. “Since Simchat Torah, when the best of the best were massacred, some of whom are buried in the same section where Hallel and Yagel are laid to rest, we feel that the people of Israel want to win and want to defeat the enemy."

The parents added their thanks to the security forces: “Thank you to the IDF soldiers who, on our difficult day, dedicated a small part of the defeat of the enemy to the memory of our beloved Hallel and Yagel."