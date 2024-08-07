תיעוד מתקיפת אתר השיגור דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, the Hamas terror organization fired dozens of projectiles from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli towns and communities in southern Israel.

Since Friday alone, 43 rockets have been fired towards Israel from Gaza.

Hamas fired the projectiles from launchers embedded near two humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses run by international organizations, including UNRWA, which are used to distribute humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza.

During the operation, the IAF conducted precision strikes on the launch sites. At the conclusion of the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of additional weapons in the area.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed.