On Sunday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed following the incident.

This is the third incident in as many days in which Gaza terrorists violated the ceasefire: On Saturday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist in the area of the Yellow Line who approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

A similar incident occurred on Friday , when IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip in accordance with the ceasefire agreement identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

The IDF stressed that in both incidents, following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.