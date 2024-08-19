A Hamas terrorist who on Sunday launched projectiles from the southern Gaza Strip toward Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha was struck and eliminated by the IDF.

During operational activity over the past day in the Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area, located large quantities of weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

Also on Sunday, a terrorist fired anti-tank missiles at IDF troops, and in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF swiftly eliminated the terrorist.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of central Gaza. The IAF struck and eliminated two Hamas terrorists in a hideout in the area, as well as a Hamas command and control center and the residence of a Hamas operative.

In addition, Hamas terrorists on Sunday fired projectiles toward southern Israel from rocket launchers embedded near two schools, a field hospital and a cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip. This is a further example of the systematic abuse of civilian and humanitarian infrastructure by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 45 terrorist targets, including military structures and terrorist infrastructure, across the Gaza Strip.