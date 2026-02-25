תקיעת שופר במסע נחמן כהן/עמותת נצח יהודה

The August 2025 draft soldiers of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, together with the entire Kfir Brigade, completed a challenging beret 50-kilometer march. The march took place in the Afula area, following an intensive consolidation and training period.

Commanders in the battalion carried on their backs photos and flags commemorating their fellow soldiers who fell this past year during the Iron Swords War, thus linking the path, memory, and mission. The soldiers’ fighting spirit was expressed in the unique combination of Torah and the defense of the people of Israel, a combination that has accompanied the battalion from the outset.

In the emotional final moments of the march, the soldiers’ families joined them, accompanying their sons over the last kilometer. For many, it marked the peak of a long and meaningful process.

One father said: "This is not a regular battalion; it is a special battalion that truly enables a haredi soldier to serve in the army." The mother of another soldier told the rabbis of the Netzach Yehuda Organization who came to accompany the march: "My son has grown here. He is so happy in the place he is today. He feels a true sense of mission in what he does."

Rabbi Shaul Avdiel, one of the rabbis of the Netzach Yehuda Organization who accompanied the soldiers during the march, said: "The Netzach Yehuda Battalion protects the people of Israel with their very bodies, combining Torah with action, combat, and defense. These are heroic soldiers who choose to be part of a battalion of heroes. It is a holy battalion."

Meanwhile, the battalion is currently completing its mission in Gaza after two years of combat, and is expected to move to an operational security assignment along the Syrian front on the northern border.