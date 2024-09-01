The IDF announced on Sunday that with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded inside the area that previously served as the “Safad” school in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, the command and control center was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terror attacks against the IDF and the State of Israel.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities," the IDF stated.

"The IDF will continue to firmly operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, who systematically exploit schools and additional civilian infrastructure for their terrorist activities," it added.